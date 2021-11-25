Jane Stiffler, 77, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at home following a sudden illness.
Funeral services were held Friday morning, Nov. 19, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ, Monticello, with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Frank Shephard officiated the services.
Jane Ann Zumbrunnen was born Dec. 24, 1943 at John McDonald Hospital, Monticello, daughter of Harold and Helen Zeadow Zumbrunnen. Jane graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the class of 1961. She worked as a waitress and at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. Jane married Russell Stiffler April 30, 1966 at Peace United Church of Christ. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years raising her five sons. She returned to the work force doing Day Care in her home and later working in housekeeping at the Anamosa Care Center.
She loved her time spent with family, sewing, cross stich, crosswords and Yahtzee.
Surviving are four sons, Dennis (Pam), Scott, Will (Korri) and Zebb (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren, Sarah, David, Jason, Bryant, Lucas, Alex, Kinsey, Nicholas, Tyler, Amelia and Emma; great-grandson Renley; five siblings, Joann Malley, Joyce Hill, Susan (Marty) Miller, Shirley Zumbrunnen and Steve Zumbrunnen; three brothers-in-law, Clifford Bickel, Paul Stiffler and Colin (Carol) Stiffler. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Matt in 2001; husband Russell in 2018; two sisters, Judy Bickel and Sharon Zumbrunnen and a brother-in-law Keith Stiffler.