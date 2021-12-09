Janiece Myers, 72, of Anamosa, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at her home.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Rev. Rodger Good officiated. Burial was held for family only at Pence Cemetery, Baldwin. The family greeted friends prior to the time of service.
Janiece Marie Schafer was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Monticello, daughter of Willis and Vernita (Vernon) Schafer. She attended Monticello Community Schools and graduated in 1967. She married (Cecil) Wayne Myers Nov.21, 1992 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. She attended Kirkwood Community College, becoming a CNA and worked for St. Luke’s Hospital, providing home health care to residents of Cedar Rapids. She also worked at Polo Plastics in Monticello, and as a waitress and bartender in Anamosa.
Janiece enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, watching game shows, and her cats. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Carey (Deanna) Glick, Anamosa, Kelly Glick, Anamosa and Stacey (Brock) Barber, Lisbon; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers Ralph Schafer, Monticello and Grant Schafer, Anamosa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne and her parents.
Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with Janiece’s family.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials can be directed to the Humane Society.