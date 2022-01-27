Joan Hopkins

Joan “Jo” Hopkins, 85, of Ely, formerly of Anamosa, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Per her wishes, Jo was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Jo was born Sept. 01, 1936, in Marion, daughter of John and Elsie (Nelson) Watson. Jo made her home in Anamosa with her husband, Richard. Jo moved to Ely in 2021, to live with son Johnny and his wife Deb. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, and watching the hummingbirds. Jo loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a caring lady who loved helping her family, friends, and neighbors. Jo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jo is survived by her son, John (Debi) Ness of Ely; two grandsons, Jamie (Shannon) Witham of Grinnell and Todd (Becky) Ness of Marion; granddaughter, Tara (Jay) Ness of Belle Plaine; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister; Joyce “Joy” (Richard) Kellogg; step-daughter, Jenny Netolicky of Solon and many loving extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Hopkins; son, Robert “Bob” Ness; granddaughter, Jennifer Ness; brother, Ron Watson and sister, Barbara Ward.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.