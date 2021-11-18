Joan Nicholson
1931-2021
Joan Wehrman Nicholson, 90, of Waterford, Conn., formerly of Winthrop, Maine, died Sunday, Nov. 7 at L & M Hospital in New London, Conn. Her daughters were at her side. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Filomena’s in Waterford.
She was the daughter of Ruth I. Wehrman (Scherzinger) and Lawson J. Wehrman and lived the first 20 years of her life in Hastings, Neb. Joan attended Hastings College part-time during the spring semester of her senior year and later transferred to Creighton University in Omaha, where she enrolled in an English and Communication course.
Joan sang with a jazz band where she met her husband, Clyde C. (Nick) Nicholson in 1950 at the Marine Corps Ball. They married soon after in 1951. Their early adventures took them to California, Nebraska, Maine and Iowa in 1961 where they settled with their children in Anamosa.
While in Anamosa, Joan was involved in many civic activities. She sang in the community chorus, was a Camp Fire Girl leader, member of the Young Republicans, taught duplicate bridge at Adult Education and was in the PEO Sisterhood. She was employed at Anamosa High School as the study hall supervisor (much to her daughters’ chagrin). Joan offered a creative outlet to those that were theatrical and directed several plays. Her involvement with high school students kept her young and energetic, and she enjoyed many hours of singing and dancing at home with her daughters. She also exhibited her youthful creativity in her love of knitting and sewing fashionable clothing.
In 1972, Joan and Nick moved to Winthrop, Maine to be near family. Eventually Joan became a Registered Optician and worked in this field in Augusta, Maine. After retirement, at the urging of her husband, she enrolled in the University of Maine at Augusta in 1998. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in English in 2004 at the age of 73. She was a published poet who wrote about her muses and personal journey.
Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Nicholson and her husband, Nick. She is survived by her daughters Holly Nicholson (Ron Poirier) of Gray, Maine and Leslie Nicholson Suarez (Wayne Carpenter) of Waterford, Conn., with whom she lived with for the last five years. She is also survived by grandsons Nicholas Suarez, Groton, Conn. and Trevor Suarez, Denver, Colo. and her beloved dachshund, Kaiser.
The family is grateful for the care she received while at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, they have requested that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.
To appreciate her sense of humor, here is one of her not-so serious poems entitled “Buns”.
His were divinely defined in drab green, military wool – no pockets in the rear.
Travolta’s arrested my attention in “Saturday Night Fever” strutting down the street swinging a gallon of paint.
Now – the only ones to evoke fantasy are Country Kitchen Light Wheat sensuously surrounding a five-ounce Omaha gourmet steak burger, one slice yellow Kraft cheese food, two Vlasik Kosher Dill Stackers, and a generous slather of Grey Poupon Dijon.