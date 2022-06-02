John Payne, 78, of Central City, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life took place Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa with pastor Don McGarvey officiating. A private was at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.
Donald John Payne was born Feb. 23, 1944, in Monticello, son of Vernon and Bernice (Albang) Payne. John had five brothers and one sister and graduated from Monticello high school in 1962. He worked at Wilson’s meat packing plant in Cedar Rapids, working his way into the accounting department and retired in the summer of 1982. During his retirement, John drove a school bus for the Central City school district. He also kept himself busy by splitting wood and selling it to area businesses.
On May 9, 1964, John married Linda S. Miller at St. Patrick church in Anamosa. Two children were born to this union, which resulted in six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
John was a fascinating and complex man, a responsible Christian husband and father, providing for his family in a work-a-day world and yet a man of many talents and interests. John was an accomplished hunter, a small business man, a capable farmer and a historian, with a remarkable knowledge of America’s civil war. Despite his many interests, John was a loving and caring grandfather as well. His stories have entranced the children for years.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Linda; three sons, Phil (Shannon) Payne and Ryan and Jeff (Christa) Payne of Satellite Beach, Fla., grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …