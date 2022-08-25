Joseph M. Folken, 42, of Monticello, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello with a memorial service following. A private family burial will follow in Norwich Cemetery in Martelle.
Joey was born May 25, 1980, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the son of Gary Folken and Christina Van Amburg.
He had a special relationship with his fur babies; Ivy, Bella and Milo. He loved HTF Racing, had a strong passion for all things driving. He enjoyed his time behind the wheel.
Survivors include his children; JD, Jeremy and Natilie Folken; father, Gary Folken of Monticello; mother and step-father, Christina and Randy Van Amburg; his fiancé, Krista Robertson of Center Junction and her children, Emily, Max, Katie and Sara Derby; siblings, Ashley Gartland, Gregg Van Amburg and Kurt Van Amburg; his paternal grandmother, Rose Mary Folken and many neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ed Folken; maternal grandparents, Earnest and Mary Parker and Uncle Craig Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Welfare Friends in Monticello.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.