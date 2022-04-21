Judith Ann (Ricklefs) Phillips, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A private service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held from 1-5 Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Anamosa Bow Hunters Club. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Judy and her family into their care.
Judy was born in Anamosa Jan. 14, 1940 and lived her whole life in the area. She attended Viola high school and graduated in 1957. In 1958, she married Delmar until his death in 2017. In her younger years she worked various places around Anamosa and was a member of Anamosa First United Methodist Church. Judy enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, watching her grandchildren at various events and summers with them on the farm. Most of all, she just enjoyed her time with her family. She and Delmar were active in the local Anamosa farmer’s market. In her later years, her special four-legged friends Lucas and Tiger always put a smile on her face. A true lowan through and through, Judy stated how there was no place she would rather be rural lowa.
Judy is survived by her three children, Clinton (Denise) Phillips of Anamosa, Michelle (Mark) Nelson and Mark Phillips, all of Marion; six grandkids, Justin Hinz, Reese Phillips, Tonia Moeller, Cortney Hayler, Cailee Hayes and Kortnie Janssen. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delmar Phillips; parents, John and Helen Ricklefs and great-grandson, Logan Rickles.
Judy will be missed by all but will live on in memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Cedar Rapids Mercy Hospital Cardiac Care Team for making her last days as comfortable at possible.
Memorials can be directed to Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa.