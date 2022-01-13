Judith Ann (Ricklefs) Phillips, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022.
A private service will be held for the immediate family with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Judy was born in Anamosa Jan. 14, 1940. She lived her whole life in the Anamosa area. She attended Viola High School and graduated in 1957. In 1958 she married Delmar until his death in 2017.
In her younger years, she worked various places around Anamosa. She was a member of Anamosa First United Methodist Church. Judy enjoyed the cooking, baking and canning. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren at various events and summers with them on the farm. In her later years, she and Delmar were active in the local Anamosa farmer’s market. Most of all she just enjoyed her time with her family. In her later years, her special four-legged friend Lucas and Tiger always put a smile on her face. A true lowan through and through Judy stated how there was no place she would rather be than rural Iowa.
Judy will be missed by all but will live on in memory. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Cedar Rapids Mercy Hospital Cardiac Care Team for making her last days as comfortable as possible.
Judy is survived by her three children Clinton (Denise) Phillips of Anamosa, Michelle (Mark) Nelson of Marion and Mark Phillips of Marion; six grandkids: Justin Hinz, Reese Phillips, Tonia Moeller, Cortney Hayler, Cailee Hayes and Kortnie Janssen.
Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Delmar Phillips and parents John and Helen Ricklefs; great-grandson Logan Ricklefs
Memorials can be directed to Goettsch Funeral Home Anamosa, Iowa.