Judy Haas was born April 12, 1959, and took her last breath surrounded by her family Sunday, Jan. 26, 2022. She fought a long hard battle. Goettch Funeral Home is helping the family with cremation.
Per Judy’s wishes, a celebration of life will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 2-5 p.m.at Hot Shots in Anamosa with a graveside service held in the spring.
Judy is survived by her long- time boyfriend, Tim Phillips; children, Brandon Haas, Heather (Brice Baker) Haas, Misty (Michael) Hepker, and Jacob and Tyler Brisbin; grandkids, Logan, Alex, Mayson, Katy, Makyla, Mia Rose, Maysea, Mercedes, William, Cory, Tayhlor, Mirah, Serenity, Ariel, Sarah, Issac, Jaxon and Alexis; great-grandkids, Carson and Alayna; sisters, Cindy (Rene) Pearson, Diane (Bob) Schoon, Sherry Middlekauf and Pam Bright; brothers, Gary Haas and Jack (Sue) Onken; her beloved dogs, Mini and Abby and many other family members and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Margaret Haas; sisters Connie Engelbart and Sandra Sue; brothers Pat Haas, Mike Onken and Steven Haas; grandsons, Jason and Abel and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to her daughter, Heather M Haas, 420 West 5th Street, Vinton, Iowa 52349
The family wishes to give a huge thank you to Above and Beyond for all your care. A personal thank you to Leah for all of your dedication keeping mom as comfortable as she could be. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,