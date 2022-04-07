Judy Rose, 78, of Springville, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Anamosa Care Center.
Her celebration of life was held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Springville Presbyterian Church. Rev David Snyder officiated. Burial was at the Springville Cemetery.
Judith Raye Crooks was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Boone, daughter of John and Georgia (Beagle) Crooks. She attended schools in Boone and graduated high school in 1962. Following graduation, she worked as a waitress and at other various jobs. On June 13, 1967, she married John Rose at the Open Bible Church in Boone. The couple made their home there until 1976 when they moved to Springville after. John accepted a job at Goss Printing Press Company in Cedar Rapids. During this time Judy worked at a number of companies in the area including Life Investors, Lefebure Corporation and Teleconnect. She attended Kirkwood Community College in the evenings and earned her Associates degree in Business Administration.
She was a member of the church and both she and John were very active in the Linn County Democratic Party. After John died in 2010, she gradually changed her party affiliation to Republican. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family, especially when she attended the many activities of her grandchildren.
She is remembered by her daughters, Barbara (James) Cooper and Michele Stone; her grandchildren, Chris Cooper, Laura (Andrew VonEhwegen) Cooper, Michael Cooper, Seth Stone and Mason Stone; great- grandchild, Jeremiah Lentz; nieces, Devon O’Tool, Rheanne Thies and Deb (John) Wall; nephew, Sean Smith and by several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Shawn Stone; her parents; siblings and their spouses, Tom and Dorothy Crooks, Jennilee and Gerald Theis, Larry Crooks and Becky and John Smith; nephews, David Theis and Dennis Theis; nieces, Tina Smith and Mindy Smith and last but never least, her faithful companion Princess.
The family would like to express thanks to Above and Beyond Hospice, especially her nurse Leah, the entire staff of the Anamosa Care Center, and to Judy’s extended family and friends who provided endless love and support.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please direct your memorials in Judy’s name to Friends of Springville Fire and Rescue, 300 Broadway Street, Springville, IA 52336.