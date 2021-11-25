Kathleen M. Williams, 83, of Wyoming, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at home.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at the Calkin’s Barn in Wyoming with visitation prior to her service. Burial will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is caring for her family during this time.
Kathleen Marie was born July 3, 1938 in Iowa, daughter of Leo and Stella (Otting) Brady, graduating from Olin High School. On Sept. 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Williams, in Anamosa. She worked for Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for over 29 years. Kathleen enjoyed playing cards, golfing and fishing. Her family was her life and she loved to cook and bake for them. You never went hungry whenever you left her house. Most of all she loved being a grandma and a great-grandma.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of over 65 years, Larry; three children, Terry (Deb) Williams, Kim (Dave) Buchholtz and Mike (Pam) Williams, all of Wyoming; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Memorials may be directed to Above & Beyond Hospice in her honor. Cards of condolences for the family may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Kathleen Williams Family, PO Box 258, Wyoming, Iowa 52362.