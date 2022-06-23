Kathryn Marie (Close) Oltmanns, 76, of Anamosa, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.
Survivors include her son and his wife, Scott and Joni Oltmanns of Anamosa; granddaughters, Kelsey Rix and her husband Justin of Olin and their son, Reid, and Karli Oltmanns and her significant other, Brandon Dirks of Wyoming; sister, Carolyn Sue Williams of Cedar Rapids; brother, Dennis Close and his wife, Itzel of Panama; sister-in-law, Kathy Close of Springville and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Chris and Richard Close; brother-in-law, Glenn Williams and a special aunt, Helen Whitcomb.
Kathie was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Fred and Margurite (Thomsen) Close, and lived in Oxford Junction, Olin and Anamosa before moving to Cedar Rapids in 1986. She was employed at Square D for 35 years, retiring in 2004. Kathie enjoyed gardening, reading, water aerobics, Hawkeye Football and her grandaughters’ ballgames. Her greatest joy was spending time with her son, daughter-in-law and grandaughters. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her and was greeted in heaven by her beloved dog, Poncho.
The family would like to thank, Above and Beyond Hospice and Anamosa Care Center for their compassionate care.