Kenneth Hasler
1940-2022
Kenneth Hasler, 82, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Anamosa Care Center following an illness of several weeks.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Peace United Church of Christ in Monticello, with Pastor Frank Shepherd officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the church. Please join us for pie and ice cream after the service to honor Dad by sharing his favorite dessert. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Kenneth and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences and sign the online guest book. You may also access the live service by going to Goettschonline.com and then clicking the Watch Our Live Services on Facebook button which will direct you to our Facebook page.
Kenneth John Hasler was born Feb. 3, 1940, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, son of James and Kathrine (Meyer) Hasler. Ken was number four of eight children born within ten years, creating a lifetime of wonderful memories of getting into mischief, helping each other with farming, repairing equipment and enjoying many family reunions. Dad received the nickname “Fid” as a child, showing his gift of fiddling with anything mechanical. He fixed and problem-solved just about anything in-person or over the phone, helping many people over the years. The Hasler/Meyer Swiss heritage work ethic never left him as there was always a project to work on. Dad touched many lives showing his love through helping others fix something while telling a good story.
Ken attended the Monticello Community Schools. He worked at the Monticello Box Factory, then owned three milk routes, transporting canned milk from farms to the creamery. Ken married Dorothy Avis Feb. 27, 1960; they were married for 32 years and raised two children. He farmed with an uncle before farming on his own in Cass Center. Later, he was a semi-truck owner-operator, hauling cargo and farmers’ grain to market for 45 years.
Dad’s hobbies and interests included carrying on the tradition of mowing and maintaining the Jones County Historical Society from his Aunt Esther and Uncle Joe Messerli, who were founding members. Ken was fascinated with space, making several trips to Florida with Beverly Harms, his partner in life for 27 years, to watch NASA space shuttle launches. They enjoyed many trips to see the progress of the Crazy Horse Memorial monument in South Dakota, as well as trips to Florida and Montana to visit nieces. Ken’s lifetime love was repairing and maintaining his Oliver tractor collection with his pride and joy being his 1938 Oliver 99 that he used when he started farming, and still runs today.
Surviving are his two children, John (Katie) Hasler and Colleen Hasler; grandson, Michael Hasler; his long-time companion, Beverly Harms; two sisters, Esther Kirby and Martha Lantermans; a brother, Lester (Yolanda) Hasler and in-laws, Sharon Hasler and Betty Hasler. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy (Avis) Hasler in 1992; his sister Susanna Ellison and three brothers, James, Robert and Peter.
The Ken Hasler family thanks everyone for their support and visits to Dad during the past six weeks. We cherish the fond memories that cheered him as his health failed, despite his determined efforts. Dad, may you rest in peace with the angels. We will treasure your love and our memories.