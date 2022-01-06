Kenneth Soenksen

Kenneth Harold Soenksen, 86, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service was held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marion.
Kenneth was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Massilon Springfield Township of Cedar County, son of Herman and Eleanor (Toerber) Soenksen. He graduated from high school in Wheatland before becoming a self-employed farmer in the Olin area. On April 9, 1961, Kenneth was united in marriage to Mildred Ann Lunow, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stanwood. Kenneth and Mildred moved to the Marion area about 20 years ago. He was a hard worker who loved his farm. Kenneth was a past church council member and past director of Clarence Co-op. He liked to bowl, play cards, have coffee with friends, dance and travel. He loved his family and liked to spend time with them. He will be greatly missed.
Kenneth is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mildred Soenksen of Marion; daughter, Sherry (Galen) Brendes of Marion; son, Larry Soenksen of Olin and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores Schmidt; brother Jerry Soenksen and granddaughter, Melissa Brendes.
Memorials in Kenneth’s memory may be directed to the Melissa Brendes Scholarship Fund, St. Paul Lutheran Church, or Camp Io-Dis-E-Ca.