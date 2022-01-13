Kerry L. Conrad, 48, of Central City, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the First United Church of Christ, Anamosa, with Rev. Rodger Good officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Kerry Lynn Ehlts was born Dec. 11, 1973, in Monticello, daughter of Richard and Kathy (Poppe) Ehlts. She attended Midland Community Schools and graduated from Midland high school in 1992. She later earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Kerry married Randy Conrad July 24, 1993, at the First United Church of Christ in Anamosa. She worked in the field of human resources and was most recently employed at the City of Highland Village in Texas.
Kerry loved playing (winning) Euchre, time with her girlfriends, including her most trusted “Team J.A.C.K” (Joni, Anita, Angie, Connie, and Kerry), traveling, cooking, reading, and binge-watching television series. She loved to spend time with her family, which included her beloved companion, Rudy. She cherished raising her two beautiful children, Alex and Maddy. After 23 years of living and working in Texas and Virginia, Randy and Kerry recently moved back to their much-loved state of Iowa to be around friends and family.
Kerry is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Randy; her children, Madeline (Chris) Vickrey, Plano, Tex. and Alex Conrad, Virginia Beach, Va.; her parents Richard (Jane) Ehlts, Donnellson, and Kathy (Jim) Koerperich, Monticello; mother-in-law, Janice (Harvey) Oltmanns, Anamosa; brother Shannon (Christina Kinoshita) Ehlts, Ankeny; brother-in-law, Rickey (Erika) Conrad, Ross Conrad, Brent Gearhart, Brian Gearhart, Darrell Janssen; nieces and nephews, Ari, Addi, Owen, Matt, Kahli, Mitch, Amanda, Alyssa, Bria, Aaron, Hunter, and Josh; maternal grandparents, Henry and Lois Poppe and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Allen Conrad; step mother-in-law, Peggy Conrad; sister-in-law, Rhonda Janssen and brother-in-law Bruce Gearhart.
