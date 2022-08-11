Larry Otto Wegener Sr.
1948-2022
Sunday, July 31, 2022, Larry Otto Wegener Sr., loving husband, father of six children, and grandfather of two, passed away at age 74.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, with Rev. James Richardson officiating. Friends may call from 4-6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the funeral home. Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with the family.
Larry was born February 28, 1948 in Veblen, SD, to Leonard and Lucy (Holst) Wegener. He attended a one room country school for the first six years of schooling, where he always claimed to be the smartest kid in his class. He was the only one in his grade. He attended junior high at Claire City, SD for 7th and 8th grade before graduating high school in New Effington, SD in 1966. He obtained his AS from the North Dakota State School of Science in Whapeton, ND in 1968, then attended Northern University in Aberdeen, SD.
Larry was a very loving and sentimental soul, who, possessing a great faith, lived his life in service of others. He enjoyed fishing, WWII films and documentaries, watching sports, particularly PTI at 4:30 in the afternoon. He will be remembered as a man who loved to laugh, share a good joke and who loved to spend time with his family.
He worked at several co-ops in SD, and as a general handyman, before working as an assistant manager at Firestone in Watertown, SD. He later attended Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, ND and graduated in 1996 with a BA in Pastoral Ministry and BA in Biblical Studies. Thereafter, he served as a caring and impassioned pastor for 23 years, ministering at Britton Assembly of God, Britton SD, Anamosa Foursquare, Tipton Foursquare, Tipton and Clarkfield Assembly of God in Clarkfield, Minn., before retiring in 2018, when he moved to be closer to his new grandchild in Iowa.
In August of 1965, Larry met the love of his life, Cheryl Kay Flannery, at the A&W Drive-in in Sisseton, SD. He always said it was love at first sight and loved to call her his little brown-eyed girl. They were engaged Sept. 26,1967 and married April 20, 1968. Together, they raised two sons, Larry Jr and Laron and four daughters, Lachelle, Lana, Lora and Lindsey
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Leonard; his mother, Lucy; his brother, Leon; sisters-in-law, Laurel and Karen and brother-in-law, John
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his six children, Larry (Mary Miller) of Portland, Ore., Lachelle of Florence, Ore., Lana (Sean) Bateman of Colona, Ill., Laron (Rebekah Kath) Wegener of Pardeeville, Wisc., Lora (Nate Leutzinger) Wegener of Moline, Ill. and Lindsey (Chris) Bonifazi of Anamosa; his grandchildren, Isabelle and Felix; his brother Lowell; sister-in-law June and their families; sisters-in-law Chrystal, Rocky, Jeanette and Patty and brothers-in-law Doug, Randy and George and their families.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations may be sent in honor of Larry to the Mercy Foundation (indicating the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House), 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.