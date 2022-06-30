Lawrence Aloysius Schwers
1935-2022
Lawrence Aloysius Schwers, 86, of Anamosa, entered the gates of heaven June 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa, with visitation from 4-7 p.m. June 30, 2022, and funeral July 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial will take place at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids.
Lawrence was born July 1, 1935, in Dyersville, the oldest son of ten children born to Herman and Marie (Foxen) Schwers. Following his eighth grade graduation, he worked for area farmers until voluntarily entering the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he served most of his time in Germany. Upon his return from service, Lawrence began working for residential home contractors in Cedar Rapids until September 1960, when he started his own construction company in Anamosa. Lawrence built over 400 homes throughout eastern Iowa right up until his health failed in January.
When asked why he never retired, he would reply, “there is nothing in the Bible about retiring so the Lord will handle that”. Because a long-time family friend helped Lawrence get started in business, he returned the favor by helping and educating others in starting their own businesses. At one point early in his career, all four of his brothers worked for him and three of them started their own construction businesses in other cities and states. While he took great satisfaction in providing quality housing for so many families, his greatest pride and joy was watching his children and grandchildren succeed in their respective careers.
Lawrence married Edith Nachtman in June 1958 and together they raised five children. Lawrence later married Lois Culver and helped raise her two sons. Upon his divorce from Lois, he built his own home once again, just three years before his health failed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Merlin; son-in-law, Brad Manuel; a sister in-law and four brothers-in-law.
Survivors include his children, Patty Manuel of Olin; Gene (Shellie) Schwers of Cedar Rapids; Ed (Robin) Schwers of Sand Springs, Okla.; Kathy Langenberg (Carl Stuber) and Carol (Greg) Husmann, all of Anamosa; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with a fifth expected in October; stepsons, Loren (Becky) Culver and Leon (Christie) Culver, both of Cedar Rapids, and their seven children; siblings, Germaine Theisen, Lillian Greiner, Eileen Hellmann, Caroline Nachtman, Elmer, Chuck (Donna), Betty (Hal) Schulze, and Jim and many wonderful friends, especially the Abouassaly family.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Baptist Church Building Fund, 503 W. Main Street, Anamosa.
The family wishes to thank the Above and Beyond Hospice team, especially nurses Lindsay and Tammy, and the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Veterans Affairs healthcare staff for the wonderful care they provided.