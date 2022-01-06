Leonard Miller, 88, formerly of Martelle, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center in Lisbon.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Rev. Nick March officiated. The service was streamed to the Goettsch Funeral Home Facebook page and can be viewed later. Burial took place Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa, where military rites were conducted by the US Army and the Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard.
Leonard Joseph Miller was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Ossian, son of Fred and Rose (Balk) Miller. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Martelle High School in 1951. He helped his father on the farm until serving his country in the US Army from 1954 to 1956. He married Juanita Lanning June 2, 1962 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She died in 2015.
The couple made their home in Anamosa from 1962 to 1964, when they moved to Martelle. Leonard was employed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Cryovac Corporation. He later worked as a welder at LeFebure Manufacturing and when the company closed operations, he worked for Lloyds’ Table in Lisbon until he retired.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa and enjoyed gardening, traveling with Juanita, and playing cards and other games on family game night.
He is survived by his children David Miller, Martelle and Renee Bradow, Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Matthew Bradow and Grant Bradow; sisters Anna Mae Tiemann, Sauk Rapids, Minn., Lucille Swanson, Frankfurt, Kan., Gladys (Clifford) Payne, Monticello, Irene (Richard) Nickels, Anamosa, and Janet Mc Aleer, Arvado, Colo. and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, John Tiemann, Keith Swanson, and Tom McAleer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon.
Leonard’s family would like to thank the staff of the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon for the wonderful care he received.
Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, stories, memories, and condolences with Leonard’s family.