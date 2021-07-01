Lincoln Gravel
2004-2021
Lincoln J. Gravel,16, of Wyoming passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Visitation was held Friday, June 25, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Burial was held at North Madison Pioneer Cemetery in rural Center Junction.
Lincoln John was born July 5, 2004 in Cedar Rapids to Rodney and Theresa (Palsrok) Gravel. He loved spending his free time fishing with his buddies and siblings. He was very involved in football, track, wrestling and vocal. Lincoln always had a hug for anyone at any moment. He will always be remembered for his contagious smile and his hugs.
Those left to cherish his memories are his parents, two brothers: Griffin (Kayla Folkers) Gravel, Brayden Gravel; a sister Taelynn Gravel; a nephew Grayson; paternal grandparents Robert (LouAnn) Gravel of Center Junction; maternal grandparents Carl (Jerri) Palsrok of Sibley; and great-grandma Muriel Palsrok; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents.
In lieu of flowers cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Lincoln Gravel Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.