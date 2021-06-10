Lois Vanamburg
1943-2021
Lois M. (Leytem) Vanamburg, known as “Flo,” 78 of Anamosa, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Hospice of Mercy, Hiawatha.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello.
Lois was born April 16, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Bartels) Leytem.
Lois was very loved by everyone she met and her outspoken and humorous personality will be missed.
Survivors include her three children: Sherry Bragg, Rick Power, Russell Power, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert (Louann) Leytem, a sister, Sandra Leytem, and many nieces and nephews and her very close friends.
She was preceded in death by her unborn child, Alan, her parents, a grandson, Donovan Rasmussen Power, and a brother, Ronald Leytem.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to help, please send memorials and donations to Kramer Funeral Home, 700 Oak St, PO Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310 c/o Lois Vanamburg.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.