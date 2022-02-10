Lorrene Betty Brunscheen, 93, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
A visitation was held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming with services to following. Burial took place at the Wyoming Cemetery.
Lorrene was born Oct. 9, 1928, in Jones County, daughter of Amandus and Louise (Nissen) Christiansen. On June 18, , 1946, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Brunscheen.
Lorrene was a member of the Zion American Lutheran Church, Midland Church council, the Quilting Club and the church circle. Lorrene enjoyed her time playing golf, cards and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon Gruber of Marion, Gary (MaryJo) Brunscheen and Alan (Patty) Brunscheen of Wyoming; son-in-law Gene Andresen of Oxford Junction; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Patricia; son-in-law, Bill; four sisters; two brothers and one great-grandchild.
Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Lorrene Brunscheen Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, IA 52362. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com