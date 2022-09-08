Lucille Christiansen-Lund

Lucille M. Christiansen-Lund, 91, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation was held Sept. 1, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. Her funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2022, at the Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Burial: Wyoming Cemetery.
Lucille Margretta Husmann was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Maquoketa, to Wilke and Elma (Streeper) Husmann. She graduated from Wyoming High School. On March 5, 1950 she was united in marriage to Erwin Christiansen. Lucille and Erwin had five children whom she stayed home and raised in their earlier years. Lucille worked at Rockwell Collins formally Collins Radio He passed away July 14, 1972. She was then united in marriage to Walter Lund Jan. 12, 1980. She was a member of the Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Lucille loved being outside planting her flowers and tending to her garden. Her and her husband Erwin enjoyed going to local dances. Lucille liked getting her hair done and visiting casinos.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Donald (Laurie) Christiansen of Wyoming, Robert Christiansen of Wyoming, Susan Gudenkauf of Wyoming, Thomas (Dawn) Christiansen of Copperas Cove, Texas, Steven (Joan) Christiansen of Springville; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters; Velma Jensen, Velda Holloman, Helen Christiansen, Betty (Craig) Ham and one brother Ed (Sherrill) Husmann.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands; Erwin and Walter, a sister Lois Mott, two brothers; Ernie and Alva Husmann and a granddaughter Jessica Larrimore.
Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Lucille Lund Family P.O. Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.