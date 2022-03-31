Malorie Hults

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beautiful, cherished daughter, Malorie Shea Hults, 31, of Cedar Rapids. Malorie unexpectedly passed away March 24, 2022. We welcomed friends for visitation Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service for Malorie will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home, by celebrant Dawn Stephens. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa.
Malorie was born Sept. 30, 1990, in Anamosa. After high school, she became a licensed massage therapist and was currently studying architecture at Kirkwood Community College. Malorie was passionately creative with an amazing talent for fashion, drawing and singing. She enjoyed modeling and acting, but most of all she loved being with her family, especially Cole and Tate. Her wings were ready but we were not. Malorie will be forever missed, loved, and remembered for the beautiful soul she was inside and out.
Malorie is survived by her parents, Cristy and Chris Caldwell and father, Randy Hults; maternal grandfather, Gary Bergman; paternal grandmother, Rhonda Hults; siblings, Steven Turner, Monika (Chad) Carson, Cole Turner, Tate Turner, Brandon (Hillary) Caldwell and Stephanie Pineda; nephews, Donavin, Bradley and Holden; her best friend and confidante, Brett Michael, her faithful companion, Socrates; aunts and uncles, Tammy (Sterling) Silver, Bill (Cindy) Bergman, Julie (Matt) Cunningham, Eric (Becky) Bergman, Mary Jo (Brian) Holland and Kenny Hults and many beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Glenna Bergman and her uncle, Steve Hults.
Please share your love and support with Malorie’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Malorie’s memorial fund at https://gofund.me/a0a62d0f or via venmo at cristy-caldwell-4 to help with funeral expenses.