Margaret Ann (Mally) Randolph, 95, of Anamosa, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Goettsch Funeral Home, where a parish vigil service will be held at 6:30. Visitation will resume Friday after 9 a.m. at the church. Msgr. James Miller and Deacon Mike Klappholz will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Margaret and her family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Margaret’s family and sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Family left to cherish her memory include her children Mary, Phyllis, Aaron Jr. (Jean), Julie (Bill), Tom, Robert and Sue; daughter-in-law, Valerie; grandchildren, Michael & Charlie Carter, Matthew (Amy) Tapken, Jenny (Michael) Hohenshell, Ben (Jenny) Tapken, Megan Schaffner, Jon (Morgan) Shaffner, Aaron III (Lisa), Lorien (Ben) Nonnenmann, Kristen Randolph, Joshua (Emily) Briggs, Andrew (Ashley) Briggs and Tom Randolph Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Rose Mary Mally. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Mally; her brothers, Lawrence, John, Ward, George and Milton; her sister Ruth; her husband, Dr. Aaron P. Randolph; two sons, Michael and John and two grandchildren, Justin and Jason. Of the sisters-in-law, Marjorie, Betty and Dorothy preceded Margaret in death. Margaret was born March 1, 1927, in Berwick, the daughter of Henry Ward Mally and Mary Edna (Crosby) Mally. She moved with her family to a farm in southeast Ankeny in 1930. She graduated from high school in Ankeny and then Broadlawns Hospital of Nursing in 1950. She married Aaron Peter Randolph Sept. 1, 1951. They lived in Iowa City, Des Moines, Burlington and over 66 years in Anamosa. Margaret loved family gatherings and visits from her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, bridge and various card games, golf and gardening. Margaret was an avid reader as well.
Margaret Ann (Mally) Randolph
1927-2022
