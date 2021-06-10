Maria White
Maria White, age 71, died Sunday April 5, 2020, at Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa following a brief illness.
A public visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Rev Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Cyril and Marion White, and in-laws, Judy and John White and Rosemary Schutz.
She is survived by her husband Jerry, her three children: Anthony (Stacy) and Andrew (Anna) White, both of Monticello and Angela (James Albrecht) White of Cedar Rapids. She is also survived by her grandson Joshua White, step-grandchildren, Sabrynn Dague and Hannah Albrecht, her brother Joseph Schutz of Woodstock Ill., her brother-in-law, Joseph White of Minneapolis, Minn. along with nieces and nephews.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, PO Box 791, Monticello, IA 52310. A Maria White Family Art Scholarship was established and memorials are preferred.
Maria’s complete obituary is posted at www.kramerfuneral.com where online condolences may be left for the family.