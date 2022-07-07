Mark Bradley Forester, 79, of Wyoming, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of Mark’s life Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at 412 E. Green Street.
Mark was born June 3, 1943, in Nebraska City, Neb. Mark graduated from Davenport high school then attended St. Ambrose University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in special communications. Mark and Mel spent 55 years together. Mark worked for the City of Davenport in housing rehabilitation for several years then began private inspections until he retired. After retirement, Mel and Mark moved to Wyoming. Mark was the president of the Quad City Commander Computer Club. He enjoyed his computer, was quite the ‘computer nerd’ and enjoyed helping his friends and family with technology.
Mark is survived by his loving partner of 55 years, Mel; his favorite sisters, Laura H. and Carol P. and his favorite cousin, Sharon T.
The family wishes to thank Above and Beyond Hospice in Monticello for their awesome care of Mark, they are angels. The family would also like to give a big thank you to the neighbors from Wyoming and Onslow for their support and food.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Memorials may be directed to the Wyoming Historical Museum or charity of your choice in his honor.