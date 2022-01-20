Martha ‘Marti’ Meader

Martha “Marti” Ann Meader, 77, of Monticello, formerly of Viola, passed away Friday, Jan.14, 2022, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.
A private family service will be held with interment in the Scotch Grove Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Marti and her family into their care.
Martha Ann Hubler was born Oct, 3, 1944, in West Branch, daughter of Pearl Heick Hubler. She attended school in West Branch and graduated from the Tipton community schools in 1962. Marti married Robert Meader Nov. 15, 1963 in Cedar Rapids. The couple lived in Anamosa, Cedar Rapids and Springville before moving to Viola. Marti worked at Collins Radio before she became a full-time mom at home and later worked as a mail clerk at the Viola Post Office. She was a well-loved resident, known for her quick wit at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since 2011.
Marti was known to be a great conversationalist by all her family and friends. She would have a cup of coffee or a Coke and sit on the porch and talk for hours. Her favorite conversation was anything on the news or talk radio. She was well-known for her love of cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls. Her favorite season was spring and you would always find her tending to her flower beds and huge vegetable garden. She especially enjoyed tulips and lilacs. She was a caring sister and her sisters and brother remember all those wonderful conversations good belly laughs when they got together. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Love ya to the moon and back.
Surviving are her husband Robert; three children, Tracy (Jon) Zirkelbach, Keli James and James (Holly) Meader; six grandchildren; Gennifer (Nate) Schroeder, Nick (Addy) Zirkelbach, Jacob Zirkelbach, Rory Rightmyer, and Aubrianna Martinez, and Emily Meader; two great-grandchildren, Matthias Martinez and Ida Zirkelbach; siblings, Phyllis (Dave) Albang, Colleen Haley, Marilyn (Tom) Davis and Ron Hubler and 22 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl; siblings, Gene Hubler, Arlene Ford, Margaret Motz, Marjorie Hubler and brother-in-law Wes Haley.
