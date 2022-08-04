Mary Jean “Jeannie” Simanek, 73, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A celebration of Jeannie’s life followed at the Marion American Legion Post #298.
Jeannie was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Charles City, daughter of William and Jean Beaulah (Isreal) Martin. She was a 1968 graduate of Cedar Falls high school. On May 28, 1993, Jeannie was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Joseph Simanek in Anamosa. Jeannie worked for Rockwell Collins for 32 years, retiring in 2004. She was a SHIIP Counselor for four years. Jeannie was a member of the Red Hat Society, and a master gardener. Flowers and wildlife were her greatest pastimes. Jeannie always had a smile and a kind word for all. She loved her family and friends very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Jeannie is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Bob Simanek of Marion; son, James (Julia) Wittnebel, Jr. of Marion; three grandsons, Alex, Peter and Greg; sister, Nancy (Al) Holmes of Westport, Wash.; brother-in-law, Larry Finn of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews and many others who called her mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jean Martin; two brothers, Bobby Martin and Bill Martin and sister, Betty Finn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeannie’s memory may be made to Unity Point Hospice of St. Luke’s Hospital at 290 Blairs Ferry Road NE #100 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52402; https://tinyurl.com/mryaj8w8