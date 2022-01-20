Mike Lyon, 49, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at home, following a brief illness. A memorial gathering was held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.
Mike was born April 20, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark. His family eventually moved to Iowa where he graduated from Anamosa High School in 1990.
He currently worked for Ryan & Associates, and formerly for Olsen Engineering in logistics for over 20 years.
Mike was a proud dad of his daughter, Macy. Anyone who spoke to him gave him a chance to talk about her. He loved to attend all of her school activities to support her.
Mike enjoyed all aspects of racing, especially being part of the pit crew for Chuck Mayerhofer and many other friends. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a joke and to lend a helping hand with mowing, house sitting, or cooking a ton of food to feed his friends while they watched the races.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Macy Lyon of Wheatland; father, Mark (Sue) Lyon of Bettendorf; sister, Tiffany Lyon of Cedar Rapids; step-sister, Shawna (Josh) Kerr and their children, Grace and Jared of Bettendorf and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and step-sister Sharon McCoy.
Memorials may be made to his daughter, Macy Lyon, P.O. Box 10, Wheatland, IA 52777, for an educational fund that will be established.