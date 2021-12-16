Myron “Mike” Brewer, 84, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Transitional Care Center in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. A funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021, at Martelle Christian Church with interment in the Norwich Cemetery. Pastor Corey McCracken officiated the services.
Myron “Mike” Glenn Brewer was born July 11, 1937, in Martelle, son of Glenn and Pauline Fewell, Brewer. Mike graduated from Martelle High School in 1955. He started working at Roy Rodman’s Shell Station in Anamosa. Mike married Audrey Coonrod on April 29, 1956 in East Moline, Ill. The couple lived in Martelle where he operated DX Station and later a Gulf Oil Station. For 40 years, Mike worked for the State of Iowa as a DNR officer. He served at Palisades-Kepler, Rock Creek and Wapsipinicon State Parks. He retired in 1999.
Mike enjoyed watching dirt track racing and Nascar. He loved wildlife, watching deer, and feeding the birds and turkeys. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife Audrey; two daughters, Mary Beth (Craig) Beadle and Melonie (Chad) Rumbaugh; daughter-in-law, Jill Brewer; grandchildren, Ben (Nikki) Brewer, Josh (Elaine) Costello, Corey (Dalton) Brewer, Jessie (Josh) Merrill, Jennifer (Peder Lueben) Kray, Rebecca Beadle (Vance Van Donselaar) and Rachel Beadle; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jackson Costello, Kaylee, Hayden and Hope Brewer, Gunner Brewer, Kayden Parker, Jocelynn and Josie Merrill, a Merrill baby girl due in April and Scarlett Carano; sister, Martha Ann Titmus; two sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Hostert and Alma Brewer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Mark, and siblings, Dottie Wright, Wilma Caldwell, Mary Jo Rouse and Jack Brewer.
The family would like to thank everyone at Palliative Care for their kindness during Mike’s illness. A special thanks to Ed and Gerrie Shover for being the best neighbors anyone could have.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Mike’s family and sign the online guest book.