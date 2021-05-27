Nadine Brady
1933-2021
Nadine Brady, 87, of Anamosa, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Anamosa Care Center, following an extended illness.
Inurnment: St. Peter’s Cemetery, Temple Hill. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services is caring for Nadine and her family.
Nadine Elaine Boedeker was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, to John and Lottie (Cross) Boedeker. She was young when she married Francis Moran, and they lived on their farm until his passing in 1977. After a few years, she married Frank Brady. He passed away of cancer in 1988. Nadine worked as a bookkeeper for many years, including for Shada Sale Barn and other local businesses. She often volunteered her time to help small businesses with their books, including St. Peter’s Church in Temple Hill. Nadine met Harry McBride, and were together for 30 years. Though she was unable to have children, she treasured all the children in her life. She enjoyed spending time with her cherished nieces and nephews as well as Harry’s children. Nadine was involved in their activities, holidays, and was like a second mother to them. Nadine was a lifelong Catholic, and was a member at St. Peter’s in Temple Hill and St. Patrick’s in Anamosa. She donated to many organizations special to her heart, including the American Cancer Society, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Wounded Warrior Project. Nadine was an easy going, kind, and well-liked woman who was greatly appreciated by her loving family.
Survivors include her beloved nieces and nephews, Diane, Barb, Suzy, Patty, Bill, Cindy, Allan and Donny; sister, Mary Ann Gates; several great-nieces and nephews; her partner Harry’s children and grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends in the community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley King; husband, Francis Moran; husband, Frank Brady; and partner, Harry McBride in November of 2020.
Memorials may be directed to one of her favorite organizations or church.
Please share your support and memories with Nadine’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.