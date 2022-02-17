Nancy Ann Hults (Stevenson), 66, passed away Feb. 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Nancy was born Jan. 24, 1956, to Carl Theodore and Lois (Mangum) Stevenson in Raleigh, NC. As a young adult, she moved to San Diego, Calif. where she married Michael W. Ott. Later they moved to Aurora, raising their children Carey and Lucas. Nancy and Michael later divorced. She then married Bill Hults of Anamosa and they made their home in Manchester. Nancy served as Chief Communications Officer for Buchanan County where she retired in 2012 after 32 years of service. Nancy, along with Bill, spent every moment they could riding their mules, playing with grandchildren and camping with their beloved horse and mule friends. Nancy was a jack of all trades, from cooking, preserving, sewing, music, art, leatherwork, woodworking, weaving, gardening and anything and everything horse or mule related. Nancy was quick to share her ‘cowgirl’ prowess with anyone who needed a hand. If she wasn’t out on the trails or in a campground, she was likely in the arena hosting a riding party for her family and friends. Her beautiful, lover-of-life personality will be missed by all. Happy trails, Nancy.
Nancy is survived by her husband, William ‘Bill’ Hults of Manchester; step-daughter, Mary Jo (Brian) Holland of Masonville; daughter, Carey (Christopher) Chesmore of Rowley; son, Lucas Ott of Raymond; brothers, Ted (Rena) Stevenson of Raleigh, NC, David Stevenson of Angier, NC, Michael (Robin) Stevenson of Murphy, NC and Tom Stevenson of Walsenburg, CO; granddaughters, Rainey Ott, Brenna Chesmore and Sydney Chesmore, along with many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644.