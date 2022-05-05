Neoma Robertson, 93, of Martelle, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial followed at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Neoma was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Springville, the daughter of Oddie and Daisy (Barrett) Clark. She was a 1946 graduate of Springville High School and went on to attend Cedar Rapids Business School. On June 18, 1950, Neoma was united in marriage to F. Clair Robertson in Springville. She worked for Inter Ocean Reinsurance Company, helped on the farm with her husband, then worked at the Martelle Post Office from 1987-2016, as well as being the Martelle City Clerk for many years. Neoma enjoyed dancing, playing cards, baking, especially cookies, her vegetable garden and she never missed a Lisbon girls softball game. She was a member of the Martelle United Methodist Church. Neoma will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Neoma is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Gary (Jan) Robertson of Martelle; and grandchildren, Rachel Robertson and Erica Robertson both of Anamosa, Calia (James) Knutson of San Pedro, Calif., and Olivia (Zach) Weston of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchild, Ellie Weston; special friends, Kelley and Julie Prull and their children, Chris, Brad and Maddie; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oddie; mother and step-father, Daisy and Marshal Miles; husband, Clair; son, David; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy (Al) Johnson; and siblings, Grace Ralston, Russell Clark, Laurine Kent and Leona Crumpler.
Memorials in Neoma’s memory may be directed to Camp Courageous or the Jones Regional Medical Center, Cardiac Rehab.