Nile Husmann
1942-2022
Nile Paul Husmann, 80, of Center Junction, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, with his wife at his side.
Services were held Tuesday, August 8, 2022, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, with a burial at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Nile and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com, you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Nile’s family and sign the online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your choice of charity.
Nile was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Anamosa, the son of Merle and Pauline Schoon Husmann. Nile graduated from Olin in 1960. On Oct. 25, 1960, he married Judy Whittemore. They lived in Olin where they raised three sons, Lance, Kolin and Bryan. Nile and Judy were members of St. John Lutheran Church in Olin for 49 years. When they moved to Center Junction, they joined Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello and have been members for the last 12 years.
He leaves behind his wife Judy of 61 years; sons, Lance (Sharon), Kolin and Bryan (Becki) Husmann; eight grandchildren, Laura (Robbie) Coppess, Hannah (Zach) Lange, Leanna, Daniel, Brandon (Nicole), Michael (Erin), Kim Husmann and Desiree Coleman; 14 great-grandchildren, Kamryn Coppess, Klair, Bentley, Roselee, Oliver Lange, John, Eden, Ember, Paul, Simon, Noah, London Husmann, Sophia Coleman and D.J. Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, John and Lilian Husmann and Lawrence and Johanna Schoon; his in-laws, Carl Whittemore and Lawrence and Verla Hawes; a daughter in-law, Pamela Husmann, a grandson, Rick Coleman and many aunts and uncles and good friends.
Nile and Judy had a Kent Feed and fertilizer business in Olin for over 40 years. He raised cattle and farmed until they moved to Center Junction in 2010. He enjoyed being a little league baseball coach for many years and watched his sons and grandkids play sports. He was a member of the Lions Club and Jones County Ducks Unlimited with his good friend Marlin Laetare and was Olin Fire Chief for several years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to races with his boys from Wyoming, “What goes on in Michigan or Chicago stays in Michigan or Chicago. Nile, Judy and the boys vacationed for 20 years at Northland Lodge in Leach Lake, Minn. Nile was a down to earth man who enjoyed his family, friends and some warm beer. He was a wonderful man to love. The family would like to thank Above and Beyond out of Monticello and the staff on the 5th floor of the Neurology/Oncology at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.