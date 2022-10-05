Patricia Lubben, 81, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Anamosa Care Center.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. Pastors Rodney Bluml and Holly Knouse will officiate. Burial will be in Wayne Zion Cemetery, rural Monticello. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa.
Patricia Ann Hasler was born July 3, 1941 in the family home, the daughter of Fred and Ethel Chapman Hasler. She grew up on the family farm located on Linn Jones Road. She attended country school in rural Jones County and later went to Anamosa Schools. She graduated from Anamosa High School in the Class of 1960. She married Edwin Lubben June 11, 1961 at SS. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. He died in 2013. Together they farmed and she also worked at Doerr Electric and the Monticello Care Center.
She was a member of the church, as well as the Cass Center Homemakers. She enjoyed food and preparing meals for her family. She liked gardening, both flowers and vegetable gardens. An avid reader, she also liked to work all kinds of puzzles. She also enjoyed mowing the lawn on the farm. While she rooted for the Hawkeyes, she was actually a Cyclones fan. She looked forward to coffee and dominos with her sisters. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and attending the many activities of her grandchildren. Patricia will be remembered as a person who never sought to be out front, preferring to stay behind the scenes, supporting her family and friends.
She is survived by her four sons: Scott, Monticello, Michael (Cynthia) and children Christian and Ashley, Rowlett, Texas, Dan (Judy) and children Adam and DJ, and great-granddaughter Finnley, Marion and Brian (Michele) and children Grace and Grant, Monticello, her siblings Irene Behrends, Marion, Donna (John) Jones, Anamosa and John (Marge) Hasler, Anamosa, and brothers-in-law Jim Lubben and John (Pat) Lubben.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Junior Edwards, a brother-in-law Henry Behrends, and a sister-in-law Maureen Lubben.
Special thanks to the staff at the Anamosa Care Center. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa.