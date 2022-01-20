Patricia Mae Newhard, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Winslow House Care Center following a brief illness. Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Pastors Jim and Kris May officiated.
Patricia Mae Patten was born Oct. 23, 1931 in Springville, daughter of Rollo and Nell (Murray) Patten. Patricia graduated from Springville high school in 1949. She married Raymond Lyle Newhard Nov. 2, 1951 in Springville. The couple made their home in Stone City and Patricia worked in the Jones County Treasurers Office, retiring in 1992.
Patricia enjoyed sewing, bingo, collecting salt and pepper shakers and time spent with family and friends. She was especially known for her hat collection.
Surviving are seven children; Steve (Viola) Newhard, Nancy (Gary) Castle, Brad (Kim) Newhard, Sue (John) Humphreys, Cindy (Greg) Thielen, Mindy Spidle and Rusty (Carrie) Newhard; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a sister, Shirley Louise Raabe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Donna Chaplin and Leila Ann Janssen and a brother, Lee Patten.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Winslow House for all the wonderful care and concern over the past two years.
