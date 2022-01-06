Paul J. Lasack, 95, Oxford Junction, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Clarence Nursing Home.
His funeral mass was held Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Oxford Junction, with visitation prior to his service. Burial was at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction with military honors. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is caring for his family.
Paul Joseph was born June 26, 1926 in Jones County, to Joseph and Anna (Nolan) Lasack. After graduating from Oxford Junction high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was based out of San Antonio, Tex. While in the Air Force, he played on their baseball team traveling all over the country. On March 2, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mary Cook at St. Patrick Catholic church in Delmar. He was a member of the church serving on many committees and was a CCD instructor for many years. He was a past president of the Oxford Junction high school athletic boosters, school board, Jones County Cattlemen board, as well as being in the Cattlemen’s Hall of Fame.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children; Barbara Burmeister, Lost Nation, Paula (Tom) Davis, Grimes, Owen (Colette) Lasack, Smithville, Mo., Jim (Lola) Lasack, Oxford Junction, Joanne (Brian) Swanson, Coal Valley, Ill., Steve (Lisa) Lasack, Deerfield, Wisc., Nancy (Rich) Shapiro Glenview, Ill. and Sharon (Chris) Bentrott, Blaine, Minn.; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way and sister-in-law, Shirley Gorzney of Calamus.
Preceding him in death are his parents; wife Mary; son Brian; son-in-law Tim Burmeister and sister Rosine Reginnitter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic church in Oxford Junction, Oxford Junction Fire, or Oxford Junction Ambulance. Cards of condolence may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Paul Lasack Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.dawsonfuneral.com