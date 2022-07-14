Peggy Leigh Husmann, 73, passed away Monday July 4th, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Visitation was held Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. A visitation at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa was held Sunday, July 10th, 2022, followed by memorial services. Contributions may be to Peggy’s estate or to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Peggy was born March 5th, 1949, in Anamosa, to her mother Jean Viola Rathbun and father Ronald D. Kohl. She was raised all her life by her mother and stepfather, Joseph Crain Glenn. Peggy grew up in Fairview and got her GED in Anamosa.
She was united in marriage to William Lavern Husmann Dec. 11, 1965, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. They made their home in Stone City and finally Morrison in 1977 and raised their six children. She loved being a home maker but also worked for the town of Morrison as the city clerk for more than 40 years.
Peggy was an active member of the Grundy County Democratic Central Committee and a member of the Eastern Stars. She also loved knitting, reading and especially making wedding cakes for her family. However, her true joy in life was found in spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and her husband William on April 14th, 2000. She is survived by her children, Laurie (Keith) Beenken, Bethany Ayers, Mark (Toni) Husmann, Jeaneen (Paul) Andorf and Katrina Blakesley and fiancé (Jimmy Robinson) and Mathew (Jessica) Husmann; her special aunt, Rose Pearson; 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.