Phillip Dirks, 68, of Anamosa, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Anamosa Care Center.
The family greeted friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa.
Phillip George Dirks was born Nov. 4, 1952 in Naperville, Ill., the son of George and May (Baker) Dirks. He attended school in Anamosa and was a member of the Class of 1970. Upon graduation, he joined the Painters Union Local 447 and started in the Painters Union Program. He married Kathleen Gilbert on July 29, 1972. He worked as a commercial and private painter for 45 years, retiring in 2017.
He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a man who was quick with a joke and who liked to joke around. He loved spending time with his family, especially when he would take his grandchildren out on the boat.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of over 51 years; his sons Nathan (Sarah), Spirit Lake, and Jeffrey, Papillion, Neb.; his grandsons Dietrich and Aaron, both of Spirit Lake; his siblings Harvey (Kathy), Cedar Rapids, Lynette (David) Scott and Gayle Dirks, all of California, and a sister-in-law Joyce Dirks, Anamosa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Keith and a sister, Coral Jackson.
