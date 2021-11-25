Pierre ‘Pete’ Gombert
1932-2021
Pierre “Pete” Gombert, 89, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 23, 2021 at St. Isadore Catholic Church, Springville, with interment in the Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa with Military Honors. The family greeted friends following the interment at Sally’s in Springville in a final celebration of Pete’s life. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Pete and his family into their care.
Pierre “Pete” Lee Gombert was born to Christian and Zelma Edwards Gombert, in Maquoketa March 28, 1932. He attended school in various small Iowa towns, such as Otter Creek, Wyoming and Onslow. He made his way to Kewanee, Ill. as a young man, where he worked as a farm hand. Pete served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his departure from the service in 1954, and his return to the United States, he resumed driving trucks for different shipping companies and started logging for a man on Nine Mile Island near Dubuque. He started logging on his own with a horse drawn flatbed, using it to pull timber up to his truck. During this time, he was working at John Deere as a machine operator, where he met Lois Duehr, his future wife.
The couple married Oct. 21, 1967 in Marion. After he had saved enough money, he bought equipment to start logging in a more professional and efficient manner, selling his logs to local buyers. Pete obtained a list of international lumber contacts and was able to persuade German, Japanese, Italian, Swedish and Dutch companies to buy from him. At one point, 85% of the red elm that left the USA was sold by Pete. As railroads started to consolidate in the 1970’s, Pete saw a new business opportunity. He designed a machine called a rail sled which his brother Owen built. It worked well enough that he was able to buy old railroad lines and salvage the ties, rails, and even the gravel bed, salvaging a mile of track per day. Pete retired in 1989. He renovated the buildings that previously housed his timber and salvage business into storage buildings that he still rents out to this day. He then began to build homes and duplexes on his land, south of Anamosa. In 1993, he formed a neighborhood association that has more than 50 families living there today. Never one to be idle, Pete kept one of his original dump trucks and used it to deliver black dirt he sold from his property.
Surviving is his wife, Lois; five children, Bruce Gombert, Marion, Susan (Todd) Wink, Franklin, Tenn., Pierrette (Jeff) Deutmeyer, Naples, Fla., A.J. (Mike) Rathje, Anamosa and Randy Gombert, Morley; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kim; grandson, Daniel Gombert; siblings, Ramona Ehlts, Clair Gombert, Owen Gombert and Jon Gombert.
