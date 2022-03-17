Ralph Newell, 85, of Anamosa, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Anamosa Care Center following a short illness.
Private committal services will take place at a later date at Henry Cemetery in Henry Ill.
Ralph Edward Newell was born June 23, 1936, in Steuben Township, Ill., son of James and Edna (Cratz) Newell. He attended a rural country school near Henry and later went to Henry high school. He left school before graduation to help his father on the farm, and in 1956 entered the US Army to serve his country. After earning an honorable discharge in 1959, he returned to Henry where met Beatrice Koehler in 1964. The two were married May 15, 1965 in Henry, farming and making it their home. They moved to the Anamosa area in the early 1990’s, Ralph retired from farming in 2015 after 55 years.
He enjoyed playing Euchre, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by his sons, Joe (Lori) of Anamosa, Jimmy (Jennifer) of Henry, Ill., Jeff (Amanda) of Olin and Bobby (Terry) Lauritzen of Sterling, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and siblings, Kenny, Leonard, Linda, Barb, Alice and Dewey.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beatrice in 2020; twin infant sons, Ronald and Donald and seven siblings.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kirk Kilburg, the staff of Anamosa Care Center and Above and Beyond Hospice for the wonderful loving care Ralph received.
