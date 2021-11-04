Richard Lutz, 79, of Oelwein, passed away at home Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021. Private services will be held for the family with burial taking place at Green Center Cemetery in Morley.
Richard William Lutz was born Nov. 8th, 1941, in Anamosa, son of Clarence and Elnora (Custis) Lutz. He attended school in Anamosa and graduated High School in 1960.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he married Charolette Jaeger in Cedar Rapids. The couple resided in Iowa for a short time before relocating to the west coast, including Oregon. They raised their family in California where they lived for 30 years before moving back to northeast Iowa in 1992. Richard was employed as an accountant for various companies including Colonial Bakery and Croell Redi-mix, retiring several years ago. Richard owned an accounting and tax preparation business for 35 plus years until his passing.
Richard was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served in the Oelwein congregation as an Elder. He will be remembered as a man who lived to serve others in their time of need. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and listening to country music. Above all these, he loved to spend time at home with his family
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Charolette, his children; Susan Lutz-Recek, Cedar Rapids, Jeff Lutz, Oelwein, and Michele (Jason) Santouosso, Topsfield, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and his sisters Barbara (Rich) Pazdernik, Solon, and Janet (Jim) Henderson, Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, memories, stories, and condolences with the family. Cards, addressed to the family, may be sent to the Goettsch Funeral Home, 306 E. First Street, Anamosa, IA 52205.