Richard Rowley, 85, passed away at his home in Anamosa, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Richard was born Feb. 19, 1937 in Cedar Rapids. He was the son of the late Harry and Rachel (Brinkman) Rowley. On Jan. 12, 1954, Dick married the love of his life, Carol Lee Langhoff in Anamosa. In 1966, Richard opened Stone City Iron and Metal, a company he still owns to this day. He enjoyed 30 plus years of traveling to Montana. He loved spending time in his timber observing nature. Richard loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory are his wife of 69 years, Carol of Anamosa; his children, Kathy Rowley of Anamos, and Chris (Kelly) Rowley of Anamosa; his grandchildren, Amanda, Brandie, Caitlin, Dee Dee, Morgan, Maria; his great-grandchildren, Kase, Daniel Lee, Josephine Faye, Jordan, Alissa and Dustin; his siblings, Carolyn (Ken) Collingwood, of Robins and Keith Rowley of Fayette; daughters-in-law, Debra Rowley of Anamosa and Sarah Rowley of Anamosa; his beloved dog, Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sons, Rick and Kenneth Rowley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.