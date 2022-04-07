Robert (Bob) Schumacher died March 27, 2022, in Waconia, Minn. A graveside service and burial will be at a future date at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.
Bob was born July 10, 1926, in Elgin, Ill., son of Elmer and Clarice Mueller Schumacher. Bob graduated from Dundee high school in 1944, then was in the US Army from 1944-1946. As part of his Army service, he spent a year in Japan with the Occupational Forces. Following his service, he graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Business Administration. On October 21, 1950, he married Arlene Ohe. They settled in Anamosa where Bob ran a furniture store, from 1951 to 1974. An active member of the community, he served as Chairman of St. Paul Lutheran Church, President and board member of the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club President, was on the City Council and headed the United Fund. He sold the furniture store in 1974, then worked for the State of Iowa as a County Auditor from 1975 to 1991. Arlene died in 1995 and Bob married Lorraine Mueller in 1998. They lived in both Florida and North Carolina before Lorraine’s passing in 2010. Bob most recently lived at The Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minn.
His parents; brother Ron; his first wife, Arlene; son Thomas and his second wife, Lorraine, preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters, Ann Schumacher of Fayetteville, Ark. and Joan (Bill) Goergen of Waconia, Minn.; three grandchildren, Christine Goergen, Kelsey Goergen (Matt Cavanaugh) and Josh Goergen (Brittney Moran) and two great-grandchildren, Coen and Leo Cavanaugh.
Memorials may be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa or a charity of your choice. The family can be reached: in care of Joan Goergen, 412 Partridge Circle, Waconia, MN 55387. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com