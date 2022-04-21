Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Lincoln, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, at Boyson Heights Senior Living in Cedar Rapids Iowa Cremation Society handled the arrangements. No service is planned at this time.
Bob was born to Roscoe H. and Mattie L. (Robertson) Lincoln Feb. 27, 1926, in rural Anamosa. Bob married Patricia Rae Tarbox March 25, 1951, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello.
As a young man, Bob worked on the family farm. He served in the US Navy during World War II as a Radar/Radio Technician, including a brief deployment on the USS Hawkins.
Bob and Pat lived and raised their children in Anamosa. He was an appliance delivery/repair man until beginning his 27-year career with the Maquoketa Valley REC.
Bob was deeply involved in the Anamosa community. He was a proud member of the Anamosa volunteer fire department for 45 years, involved with the rural fire association and the Jones County chapter of the American Red Cross. During his retirement years, Bob loved to mow his acreage and tinker with anything that he could disassemble.
He is survived by his son, Ross (Janice) Lincoln; daughter, Robyn Cummings; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; brother, Lowell; sister, Nylene Arbach; an infant sister and son-in-law, Robert ‘Bob’ Cummings.
Bob will be greatly missed.
A very special thank you to the residents and staff of Boyson Heights Senior Living and staff of Care Initiatives Hospice for their friendship and compassionate care that they gave Bob.
Please give any memorial contributions to your favorite charity in Bob’s name.