Robert Prull, 93, of Anamosa, died Monday, Oct.18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. Interment was at the Springville Cemetery with Military Honors, Rev. Rodney Bluml officiated at the services.
Robert Paul Prull was born Jan. 8, 1928 at the family home near Center Junction, son of William and Ida (Ketelsen), Prull. He received his education in the Martelle schools where he graduated in 1946. Bob drove a gas truck for Farm Service before he went to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. Robert Prull and Bonnie Kelley were married June 20, 1954 at the Springville Methodist Church. The couple lived in Martelle and Bob worked at Economy Lumber in Cedar Rapids. He later went to work for Iowa Electric, where he was employed for 27 years.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, the call committee and the building committee. Bob served on the Martelle Fire Department as assistant Fire Chief as well as the Martelle City Council. He volunteered at Camp Courageous with the IBEW Local 204. Bob was also a member of the Anamosa Veterans. He tried never to miss coffee with his friends at McDonald’s in Anamosa.
Surviving are three children Teresa (Keith) Bahl, Marion, Karen Dolter, Dubuque, Kelley (Julie) Prull, Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and another on the way; his in-laws, Ray Ellis, Katie Prull and Sandy Prull. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bonnie; son-in-law Pat Dolter; and five siblings, Ralph, Mary Jo, Lorna, Betty and Larry.
