Roberta Ann McConnell, 87, passed away Wednesday March 2, 2022, at Tony and Linda McConnell’s residence in Sapulpa, Okla., with them by her side. This was the day of Don McConnell’s birth and she was released from hospital just a few hours earlier that same day. She had been battling Parkinson’s, and deteriorating spine issues for some time, and the fight was taking a toll on her. Services will be on March 26, 2022, at 2pm remotely.
Roberta Ann McConnell was born July 6, 1934, in Ottumwa, to Theodore R. Rogers and Beatrice Pearl Rogers. Roberta was two years old when her mother passed away. Roberta’s father remarried Katherine who raised her and grew up on the family farm where there was work for everyone and she was never afraid to work. Roberta met Don in Ottumwa and was 16 when they married on June 30, 1951. They moved to Cedar Rapids where Don worked at Wison Company while Roberta raised their three boys. In 1968, Don and Roberta purchased land in Anamosa. With very little education, Don and Roberta started a successful business, McConnell Auto Sales and Parts. All three boys, Tony, Terry and Randy, worked there for many years. Roberta did all the paper work, mowing, she loved working outside, driving trucks hauling cars to Dubuque and Chicago, worked outside and even helped the boys put out a few fires that got started. McConnell Auto Sales is still going today. Randy McConnell and his wife Terri J. took the business and reside at that location. Tony McConnell and Linda live in Sapulpa, where Roberta moved in May of 2021 until she passed. Roberta loved her family, teaching the bible and being involved in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Roberta loved to run and take long walks. She would sit outside Tony and Linda’s house and watch the hummingbirds for hours. Roberta loved to shop any chance she had. She loved to laugh and enjoyed all facets of life, especially chocolate.
Roberta will be missed and always loved by many. Surviving are siblings, Janice Williamson of Des Moines and Letty Sisher of Ottumwa, three sons, Tony (Linda) McConnell of Sapulpa, Okla., Terry D. (April) McConnell of Tulsa, Okla. and Randy (Terri J) McConnell of Anamosa, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. For information on how to connect to the service via zoom, call 918-260-8404.