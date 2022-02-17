Roberta Lee Bertling passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Pastor Holly Knouse will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to the time of service. Masks, properly fitted over the nose and mouth, will be required at all times in the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation in keeping everyone safe.
Roberta Lee Carl was the daughter of Melvin and Alice (Shover) Carl. She graduated from Springville high school in 1961. One of her great passions was finding and creating new food recipes for her family and friends to enjoy. Roberta also had a love for making hand crafts as well as painting. She gave her ceramics, toll painting, and handmade decorations to family members as gifts.
She is survived by children, Tammy (Mark) Walkner of Solon, Shelly (Sam) Huber of North Liberty, Dennis (Bobbi McCoy) Bertling of Cedar Rapids and Kathy (Kevin) Joiner of Lincoln, Ala.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Darla Watson, Marcia Fiser, Denise Petrick and Diane Korte and sister-in-law, Julie Vasek. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Etten and brother, Greg Carl.
Her family would like to extend their special thanks to the thoughtful and caring staff of the Anamosa Care Center who helped her through her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Please visit Goettschonline.com to share your thoughts, stories, memories, and condolences with Roberta’s family.