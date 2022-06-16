Roger Kromminga, 71, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the S. S. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment at Prairie Hill Cemetery.
Roger Keith Kromminga was born May 15, 1951, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, son of Richard and Phyllis (Keith) Kromminga. Roger graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1969. He worked at Cuckler buildings a short time before joining the United States Air Force. He married Mayka in Madrid Spain May 5, 1974. When he was discharged from military duty he returned home and went to work at Energy Manufacturing in Monticello. He retired after 35 years in September of 2014. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and wood working.
Surviving are his five children, Mari Carmen Kromminga, Alexander Kromminga, Jim Kromminga, Darren Kromminga and Felecia Kromminga; four grandchildren, Chase and Bianca Kromminga, Tripp McNeely and Orion Kromminga; three brothers, Gary (Willene), Lance (Dixie) and Duane (Connie) and his former wife, Mayka. He was preceded in death by his parents.
