Ron Wendt, 71, of Wyoming, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service was held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. Burial was in Forest Chapel Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the United States Army and Anamosa Veterans Honor Guard. A Masonic service was held privately for the family.
Ronald Eugene Wendt was born April 29, 1951, in Manchester, son of Wilbur and Emily (Carradus) Wendt. He attended school in Manchester and was a member of the high school class of 1969. He served his country in the National Guard from 1969 to 1976, earning an honorable discharge. He earned his associate’s degree from Kirkwood Community College in animal science. On Nov. 6, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Mensen, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Together they raised their family and farmed in Jones County. He served as a member of the church council at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin and at the Ancient Landmark Masonic Lodge # 200 in Olin, where he served as the Worshipful Master.
In his youth, Ron was a member of FFA and proudly shared that experience with his children and grandchildren as they became members. He enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and family get- togethers, which always included games, stories and football in the front yard. Farming was his life, he enjoyed baling hay and chopping silage to make feed and bedding for his cows and calves. He enjoyed farm toys so much that he started his own business, Bucket List Toys, which specialized in repairing and building custom farm toys of all types.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; his children, Sally (Jamie) Meyer, Ken (Heidi Baker), Sam (Stephanie), Randy and Roger (Lauren, aka Tex); grandchildren, Emily, Wesley, Maggie, Isaac, Elisabeth, Cole and Kaylee and his sisters, Bonnie (Don) Dingman, Jodee (Todd) Schumacher and Renee (Ed) Tibbott.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Karl Kasper.
The family expresses thanks to Above and Beyond Hospice and the Jones Regional Wound Clinic for the wonderful care Ron received.
